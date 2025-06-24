One of the big storylines of training camp this year is the Cleveland Browns quarterback battle. Deshaun Watson re-injured his Achilles earlier this year, which led the Browns to construct one of the weirdest quarterback rooms maybe of all time.

The Browns signed Joe Flacco in free agency, who won Comeback Player of the Year with Cleveland in 2023 and then was allowed to walk in the offseason, traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, and then selected not only Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel, but also the polarizing Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Who will win this quarterback battle? That's what new Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson was asked during an appearance on the "Sports and Suits" podcast.

"I think they are going to roll with Kenny [Pickett] for right now," Johnson said.

"I've been seeing Kenny going like right now with the ones. Then Joe [Flacco] will come in. I think they are probably going to roll with him just to see like he's coming off a season with Philly and having a Super Bowl. So, I think they are going to stick with him through preseason. Then you know they can live with Joe and what he brings to the table."

Perhaps it's not surprising that Johnson is picking Pickett to win this battle. After all, the two played two seasons together in Pittsburgh from 2022-23. In those two seasons, Johnson caught a total of 137 passes for 1,599 yards and five touchdowns while Pickett went 14-10 as the starter.

The 40-year-old Flacco has long been viewed as the favorite to win this competition, but he's no shoo-in. Pickett has experience and is fighting for his next opportunity to be a full-time starter, while Gabriel and Sanders are intriguing rookie talents that will be given a fair shake as well. It's truly an open competition that will be decided throughout the preseason.