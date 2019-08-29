Bruce Allen denies engaging in Trent Williams trade talks, still confident he will return to team

It has been almost three months, and there have been no developments in the Trent Williams saga. The Washington Redskins' star left tackle failed to appear at mandatory minicamp on June 4, and has been absent from all team activities ever since.

Team president Bruce Allen has never wavered in his belief that the Redskins will be able to resolve whatever internal issues Williams has with the franchise. With just over a week before the first regular season game, however, there still has seemingly been no movement.

Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan initially reported that Williams wanted either a trade or a new contract. CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora then reported that the situation was much more serious than that.

Williams' issues with the Redskins are not financial at all. He told his teammates that he demanded a trade or his release from the team due to their handling of a recent medical situation, and has vowed not to play for them again.

Ahead of the Redskins' final preseason game, Sherree Burruss of NBC 4 Sports sat down with Allen to discuss the Williams saga, and he wouldn't even confirm if Williams' issues stemmed from a medical or financial problem, wouldn't reveal the last time he talked with his seven-time Pro Bowler and said that he still believes Williams will play for the Redskins in 2019.

"I THINK TRENT'S GONNA PLAY FOOTBALL"#Redskins team president Bruce Allen goes 1-on-1 with @SherreeBurruss to talk about the latest with Trent Williams' holdout. Tomorrow, Allen talks about Jay Gruden's job security as well as his own, only on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/B14C09rDdp — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) August 28, 2019

When Burruss asked Allen if Williams would one day return to the Redskins, Allen confirmed that his left tackle was not mulling anything like retirement.

"Well I think Trent is going to play football, yes," Allen said. "We had a surprising retirement this week in the NFL and I don't see Trent retiring."

Burruss then followed up by asking if the Redskins had engaged in trade talks or if Williams would play for another team. Allen was quick and confident in his response:

"No, it will be with us."

Just last week, conflicting reports surfaced concerning a trade offer from the defending Super Bowl champions.

According to Kevin Sheehan of The Team 980 in Washington, the New England Patriots were willing to offer the Redskins their 2020 first-round pick for Williams, but they were told by the Redskins that it was not enough. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington then confirmed the report.

Shortly after the report surfaced, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network dismissed this report and referred to it as "unequivocally not true."

While the Redskins believe Williams could change his mind and return to the team, La Canfora reports that their relationship is totally fractured. He does not trust Allen or the medical team in Washington, and has made it known that he does not intend to play for the Redskins again.

It would appear that the two sides are still at an impasse, and there is currently no end in sight.