Bruce Allen says presidents should be judged on record even though he's over 20 games under .500

Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen gave a compelling argument against himself as the president of the Redskins. With Alex Smith coming in to replace Kirk Cousins at quarterback, Allen gave Smith a glowing endorsement that included Smith's more successful track record in terms of wins relative to Cousins. The problem? He may have indicted himself.

"Wins and losses is the most important statistic when it comes to an equipment manager, a team president, a quarterback, a running back, a guard or a coach," Allen said, per the Washington Post.

Wins and losses aren't exactly the best metric to measure any one position, mind you. If anything, it's pretty antiquated. Cousins is 26-30-1 whereas Smith is 88-62-1, but there's a lot more that goes into records than that. If Allen had treated that quote like a record is the sum of a team's parts, he could have avoided a lot of scrutiny here.

Allen is 52-75-1 as the Redskins' president, netting himself a win percentage of .410. Jay Gruden is 28-35-1 with the Redskins. So wins and losses, even if they are the most important metric to Allen, don't seem to be something he's holding people accountable for.

The Redskins might get better under Smith. But if you ask someone on the street who had a more complete team around him between Smith and Cousins, it's hard to imagine that anyone is going to say Cousins had a better overall team.