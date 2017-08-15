Bruce Arians blasts Cards WRs: 'We might have two ... who could play in the NFL'

In a game where every morsel of information, no matter how innocuous, is guarded like a state secret, Bruce Arians' candor is a refreshing change of pace. In the past, he's spoken frankly about parents who won't let their kids play football, "FUBAR" officiating, and Mitchell Trubisky's lack of starting experience . And on Monday, Arians offered a candid assessment of his wide receivers, a group that shined in the spring but has struggled throughout training camp.

"I must've been seeing things back in the spring when I said we had had 12 guys who could play in the NFL," Arians said, via the team's website. "We might have two."

Arians praised Jaron Brown and veteran Larry Fitzgerald and, well, that's it. The rest of the crew is either injured or in the doghouse.

"I've been cussed out plenty of times in my three years here," wide receiver J.J. Nelson said. "He's pretty much saying it in a nice way right now but he's still getting his message across. It's up to us to respond. ... All of us are capable of making plays in this league so we pretty much feel like we're letting him down right now."

And if they continue to let the coach down? Changes will follow.

"They've been warned," Arians said.