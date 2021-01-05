Chase Young gleefully danced off Lincoln Financial Field following Washington's Week 17 win over the Eagles, a win that gave the Football Team the NFC East division title as well as the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. As he pranced into the locker room, Young could be heard shouting, "Tom Brady! I'm coming! I want Tom." Young will get his wish, as Washington will host Brady and the rest of the No. 5 seeded Buccaneers Saturday night in the wild-card round.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians apparently caught wind of Young's comments. The 68-year-old coach offered a subtle warning to Washington's 21-year-old phenom.

"It's kind of like what (Steelers coach) Mike Tomlin was talking about, you don't want to have to draft that high to get guys like that," Arians said of Young, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "But you've got to play against them. He's a hell of a player. Making him a captain as a rookie speaks volumes.

"Both those kids from Ohio State, he and (Terry) McLaurin, are great kids. He's a handful, but so is (Montez) Sweat, (Daron) Payne, the rest of those guys. Ryan Kerrigan, I've had a ton of respect for a long time. We'll have our hands full, but it's one of those games where you better watch what you wish for."

Arians has experience in this arena. The Steelers' offensive coordinator in 2007, Arians watched Brady pick apart Pittsburgh's secondary after a young Steelers defensive back guaranteed victory over the then-undefeated Patriots. Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns. He confronted the young defensive back after one of his touchdown passes in New England's 34-13 victory.

Seven years later, Brady was besieged by the Deflategate scandal leading up to New England's Super Bowl showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Brady responded by leading the Patriots to a come-from-behind victory that saw him capture his record-tying third Super Bowl MVP.

Brady is now looking to become the first 43-year-old quarterback to win a playoff game. To do that, he will have to master a young, talented Washington defense led by Young (7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles), Sweat (nine sacks four forced fumbles), Kerrigan (5.5 sacks), linebacker Jon Bostic (118 tackles, three sacks) and defensive backs Kendall Fuller (four interceptions, 11 passes defensed) and Kamren Curl (three interceptions). Washington's defense finished fourth in the NFL in scoring, second in passing, sixth in third down efficiency and fourth in red zone efficiency. They were also sixth in sacks, a number that surely has the attention of Brady and Arians.

Washington's defense will be face a Tampa Bay offense that scored a combined 91 points during its final two regular season games. And while Mike Evans' status for Saturday is in question after the Pro Bowl receiver injured his knee in Sunday's win over the Falcons, it appears that Antonio Brown is ready to pick up the slack. The seven-time Pro Bowler caught 11 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win. Chris Godwin, who dealt with injuries earlier in the year, also caught two touchdowns while helping Brady reach the 40 touchdown mark for the second time in his career.

Brady's Buccaneers are 8.5-point favorites, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 45.5 points. The Buccaneers were 9-7 against the spread and on the over/under during the regular season. Washington went 9-5-2 against the spread and 4-11-1 on the over/under.