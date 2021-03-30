The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a Super Bowl championship roster with all 22 starters returning for an attempt at a repeat. The front office even restructured Tom Brady's contract, keeping him in Tampa Bay until the end of the 2022 season -- when Brady will be 45 years old.

Eventually the Buccaneers will have to find a heir apparent for Brady, and head coach Bruce Arians is already getting a head start. On a roster that doesn't need to plug any immediate holes, the Buccaneers have a golden opportunity to develop players this season -- including a quarterback.

"If the right guy is there at the right time that we really think has a great future that can sit for a couple years and learn from Tom -- sure," Arians said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. "Each round there's going to be one of those guys in that picture."

Getting a quarterback to develop behind Brady would be immensely beneficial for the Buccaneers, who just have Brady as the only quarterback under contract. Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are currently free agents and also aren't the long-term solution in Tampa Bay.

This is why a quarterback is in play at No. 32, even if the top five prospects are off the board. Arians can have a player develop behind Brady and learn the intricacies of the offense under his tutelage. Having quarterback teachers in Arians, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and a workaholic like Brady would be a dream scenario for any signal caller.

The Buccaneers have plenty of options with that No. 32 pick and it wouldn't be surprising to see them think about life after Brady.