Bruce Arians doubts Cardinals star David Johnson will return this season

David Johnson's season is likely over. On Tuesday, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians revealed that his star running back is unlikely to return from the wrist injury that has sidelined him since the opening game of the season.

Arians said right now he doubts RBs TJ Logan and David Johnson will be able to return this season. And Palmer injury 8-to-10 weeks. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 31, 2017

The news might be tough for Cardinals fans and Fantasy Owners to stomach, but it makes total sense. With Carson Palmer also injured, the Cardinals' playoff hopes are dead. They're 3-4. And they're not going to make a run with a banged up roster.

There's really no point in bringing back Johnson before the end of the season and risking another injury that could impact his 2018 season. Johnson is arguably the league's best running back. Last year, he led the league in yards from scrimmage with 1,239 rushing yards and 879 receiving yards. He would've been a legit MVP candidate if the Cardinals had been a playoff team. Before this season, he set an actually realistic goal of becoming the third player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 rushing yards and at least 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Arians even pledged (unrealistically) to give him 30 touches per game.

Those plans went awry when Johnson suffered a dislocated wrist during the first game of the season. Originally, it was thought that Johnson could return later this season, but with the Cardinals on the outside of the playoff race, it makes no sense to bring him back.

The person who benefits the most from this development? Adrian Peterson, who will likely get the chance to be the Cardinals' workhorse for the remainder of the season.