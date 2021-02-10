Head coach Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still celebrating their Super Bowl LV victory from this past Sunday, and it's certainly worth revisiting how special this past season was for them. Despite being 43-years-old and coming off of a lackluster season, Tom Brady firmly established himself as the greatest of all time with a brand new team, the defense eventually evolved into one of the best in the league and the Buccaneers won seven straight games -- including three playoff games on the road -- to get to Super Bowl LV.

This new-look team was able to accomplish so much in the midst of a pandemic, which really put everything in jeopardy. Several players decided to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns centered around the coronavirus, and it's something Arians' family wanted him to do as well. Since the 68-year-old coach could be considered "high-risk," his wife and kids urged him to seriously consider the coronavirus opt-out. Arians had a feeling that this season was going to be special, however, so he refused to.

"Some people said, 'Dad, you need to opt out this year,' and I was like, `'No way. I'll risk it. It's going to be a magical year,'" Arians said, via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

Arians convinced his wife, Christine, that he would be extra careful on and off the field.

"I went to work, came home," Arians said. "We haven't gone out to dinner since July. We have all these open-air restaurants here, but I just couldn't risk it. Both of us are high risk."

Arians once retired from the NFL citing medical concerns, but after a year away from football, he felt good enough to return and take over the Buccaneers. Even before Tampa Bay was victorious in Super Bowl LV, Arians told reporters he had no desire to retire and would return in 2021.

Arians had a feeling that the 2020 season was going to be special, and there was no way he was going to opt out. Then again, I'm not sure anyone would if they had Brady starting under center.