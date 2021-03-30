In February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history by becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium. The champs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Raymond James Stadium in front of a limited crowd. It was Bruce Arians' first Super Bowl win as a head coach, and he celebrated it in more ways than one.

Arians revealed on social media Tuesday that he got a tattoo commemorating the Bucs' triumphant season. He promised his players that if they won the Super Bowl, he'd get a tattoo -- and he kept his word.

Here's a look at his new ink:

Arians tweeted, "I'm a man of my word- 'when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo' well I got mine and I love it!!"

The Buccaneers official Twitter account responded with approval, saying, "Let's go, coach ‼️"

Arians is not the only one on the team to get a tattoo celebrating the big win. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who had an interception that helped sealed the victory, also got a tattoo.

Wide receiver Mike Evans got one as well.

Tom Brady, you're up next. Though, if the quarterback got a tattoo for every Super Bowl he's won he'd have quite a few.