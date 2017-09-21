Bruce Arians has hilarious solution to stopping Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were destroyed 42-17 by the Denver Broncos in a loss that many claim exposed some sort of hidden flaw in the previously unstoppable Cowboys' offense. After all, the Cowboys were a top-five offense in both points and yardage last season, and the Broncos slowing them down as much as they did has to have meant something, right?

Not according to Bruce Arians. The head coach of the Arizona Cardinals is preparing to play against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and according to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News, Arians sees one fatal flaw in relying on Denver's game plan to beat Dallas.

Arizona coach Bruce Arians on if Denver provided a blueprint for shutting down the Cowboys last week: "If you can borrow Denver's players." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) September 21, 2017

Arians is the one person who seems to have a sensible attitude about the Cowboys' loss. Not every team has Von Miller, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr. and a stable full of All Pro defensive players at the ready. The Cardinals can't play the way that Denver did because they don't have the players that Denver does.

Hopefully, this message spreads around the league. The message critics should have gotten from Sunday's game has nothing to do with how bad the Cowboys might be. It has everything to do with how good the Broncos are. When every team in the league has three star cornerbacks and a Super Bowl MVP linebacker, then the Cowboys can be expected to struggle offensively. Until that time, they are still one of the league's best scoring teams.