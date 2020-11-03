Daniel Jones will remain as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants, despite his struggles since entering the league. Jones encountered another poor outing in the Giants' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, completing 25 of 41 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions -- the ninth straight game he's committed a turnover.

Both of Jones' interceptions led to 10 points from the Buccaneers in their comeback victory, which prompted Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians to question the second-year quarterback's play.

"The young quarterback (Jones) – he's still trying to do too much," Arians said. "When you're in the grass with those guys, it cost them basically the ballgame throwing those two picks. God bless him – he is hard to handle and he's a kid that thinks he can make a play."

The Giants are last place in the abysmal NFC East with a 1-6 record and Jones isn't playing well. In just year two of the Jones era, the Giants are already answering the questions if Jones is the quarterback moving forward.

"We all have to hold ourselves accountable, the man next to us accountable. But Daniel's our quarterback, clearly put," Judge said after the loss Monday. "I told Daniel we're going to need you down the stretch, we need you to make plays."

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • 8 CMP% 61.8 YDs 1666 TD 7 INT 9 YD/Att 6.13 View Profile

New York doesn't have an offensive line to protect Jones, and he's played just 12 of his 20 starts with Saquon Barkley. That still doesn't excuse the turnovers as Jones is tied for first in the league in interceptions plus fumbles with 42 since the start of the 2019 season -- with Jameis Winston and Carson Wentz. Jones has 21 interceptions in his first 21 starts as well.

"My focus is to prepare to win games, to play well and to improve week to week," Jones said. "That's my approach and that's not going to change week to week. I take that seriously. That's my job to play well. That's where my focus is."