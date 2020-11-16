Despite the 7-3 record on the season, it still feels like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to reach their ceiling. One of the more noticeable areas where Bruce Arians' club has come up short this year has been the team's less than pristine play in prime time. The Bucs are 1-2 in the marquee time slots and those showings have not been crisp from wire-to-wire.

The most recent came back in Week 9, when Tampa Bay took a 38-3 thrashing by Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Earlier in the year, they lost a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Chicago Bears where Tom Brady forgot it was fourth down on the offense's final drive of the game. Then, in Week 8, Brady's club was able to get the win over the Giants but trailed 14-6.

With that poor mark in mind and another prime-time matchup on the schedule with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town for Monday Night Football, Bruce Arians noted on Monday that he will be changing up the practice schedule in an effort to help them start these games off better.

"We've got to try something because we've had really, really poor starts in night ballgames," he said. "We're going to try practicing at that game time [on] Friday and Saturday night [and] do some more stuff, actually, Monday morning than we've been doing. We've got to try something, so luckily we have an indoor facility and we can work at night. We're going to do that and hopefully get a better result to start a ballgame at night."

While the practices themselves have been strong leading up to those games, Arians says, it's more about getting into a better rhythm where his players are peaking late into the evening.

"What we're trying to do now is practice at night so that we know when to rev it up," he said. "We'll do some Monday morning stuff to hopefully get ready before the ballgame and just focus on getting to a better start. We haven't started well in any of those ballgames."

This Week 11 matchup will be a critical one as the Buccaneers try to position themselves for the postseason. As things stand, Tampa Bay is the No. 5 seed in the NFC. That said, the Saints, who are currently in first place in the NFC South and the No. 2 seed, look like they will be without quarterback Drew Brees for quite some time after he suffered an injury to his ribs. If they start to fall off, that could open a window for the Bucs to climb atop the division and possibly even overtake the No. 1 seeded Packers, whom they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over.

Needless to say, this game and the ones that follow will be extremely critical to Tampa Bay's Lombardi hopes, and getting off to poor starts will only put them further behind the eight ball.