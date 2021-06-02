The 2021 quarterback class is poised to be a group that could very well leave a large imprint on the NFL when the final chapter is ultimately written. In the immediate aftermath of the draft just a few months ago, the focus is largely still on the five signal-callers that came off the board in the opening round, but don't sleep on second-rounder Kyle Trask. The Florida product was claimed by the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and will be groomed as a possible heir apparent to Tom Brady whenever the soon-to-be 44-year-old decides to hang up his helmet.

While we likely won't see Trask take any meaningful snaps in the near future, he's been impressive this summer by all accounts. Head coach Bruce Arians has sung his praises a number of times with the latest being a nod to one of his former quarterbacks in Andrew Luck, who he worked with in Indianapolis.

"Mentally, [Kyle Trask] isn't far behind what Andrew did in the same offense," said Arians when asked about his impressions of Trask throughout OTAs. "What Andrew did that year was unbelievable. I'm not saying he is Andrew Luck, but mentally he is really, really sharp."

Of course, Arians is wise to separate Luck's generational talent from that Trask comparison. While still a talented quarterback in his own right, Trask isn't in the realm talent-wise that Luck was coming out of Stanford. In truth, not many are with 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence being the closest thing to Luck since, being billed as one of the more polished prospects to ever come out of college. Still, it's extremely encouraging to see Trask pick things up so quickly.

"Yeah, it's not easy when you're going against our defense," Arians said. "He has seen a multitude of coverages and blitzes, so I'm really impressed. Having worked with guys for the first time in this offense, he's at the top of the list as far as the learning curve and he's throwing the football really well."

Again, things would need to go drastically wrong for Trask to see the field in 2021. That said, if he can continue to make positive strides behind Brady over the next few years, that could be a tremendous advantage for the Bucs whenever their current Super Bowl MVP quarterback moves on.