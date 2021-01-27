In just his second season as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Bruce Arians helped the franchise get back to the postseason for the first time since 2007 and record its first playoff win since Super Bowl XXXVII. While acquiring the services of legendary quarterback Tom Brady also helped the Buccaneers improve from their 7-9 record in 2019 to 11-5 this season, Arians deserves credit for wooing the future Pro Football Hall of Famer to Tampa, and for how he has handled having a player who is virtually an assistant coach.

The two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year has never won the Super Bowl as a head coach, but that could change come Feb. 7. The Buccaneers ended the regular season on a four-game win streak and then won three straight playoff games on the road to secure their place in Super Bowl LV, where they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. During an interview on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa on Wednesday, Arians was asked if he would consider retiring if the Buccaneers win it all this season. His response was perfect.

"Hell no. I'm going for two. If the Glazers will have me back," Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Arians won the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2012 as the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts after winning nine of 12 games in 2012, and parlayed that impressive season into a new job as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. After five seasons and a 49-30-1 record, however, he retired citing medical concerns. After a year away from football, he decided to come back and coach the Buccaneers.

The 68-year-old is 76-47-1 as a head coach and 4-2 in the postseason. For anyone wondering if retirement was just around the corner for Arians, it appears he's motivated to build on the success he found with the Buccaneers this past season.