If there's anyone out there who is possibly considering doubting Tom Brady this season, think again. In fact, Bruce Arians, Brady's coach over the past two seasons who won a Super Bowl with Brady in 2020, feels that the 45-year-old quarterback is not only maintaining his level of excellence, he's actually getting better.

Arians recently offered his evaluation of Brady as he enters his 23rd season in the NFL. Despite his age and the fact that he recently took an extended break from Buccaneers' practices, Brady seems primed to have another banner year.

"He's throwing better now," Arians said on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. "He's got great mechanics. He's one of those full body throwers. He's not using just his arm. Tom is an amazing human being as far as taking care of himself. He's throwing the ball better than I've ever seen him throw it."

Arians' observation is great news for the Buccaneers and not-so-good news for the teams that will face Tampa Bay in 2022. Brady is coming off of a 2021 season that saw him lead the NFL with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently came in at No. 6 on NFL Senior Writer Pete Prisco's list of the top-100 players entering the 2022 season.

Tom Brady TB • QB • 12 CMP% 67.5 YDs 5316 TD 43 INT 12 YD/Att 7.39 View Profile

Arians, who won a Super Bowl as the Steelers' offensive coordinator in 2008, coached several talented quarterbacks during his years of coaching that included Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Carson Palmer and Andrew Luck. While not surprising, Arians said that Manning is the most similar quarterback when compared to Brady.

"They're the same animal," Arians said. "Their need for information. ... They had to have the information and they would just decipher it. They hate losing. They hate losing and they hate playing bad. Tom's a little more demonstrative on the sideline. ... Just a hell of a dude."

While Brady is apparently ready for the Buccaneers' season-opener against the Cowboys, the Buccaneers still have work to do on the offensive line. With Ryan Jensen and Aaron Stinnie already dealing with injuries, Tampa Bay endured most injuries to their line when Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett exited the Buccaneers' preseason finale after sustaining injuries.

Fortunately for Brady and the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles is keeping the light on for both Hainsey and Leverrett being available for Week 1.

"They're both trending in the right direction," Bowles said earlier this week. "If they continue to heal, they'll be ready to practice next week and should be available for the game."