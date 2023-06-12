Bryant McFadden spent six seasons alongside Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu while playing for the Steelers. But it was only after his NFL career all but came to a premature end that he fully realized the magnitude of Polamalu's leadership. Welcoming his former teammate to "All Things Covered" alongside new Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson on Monday, McFadden held back tears while sharing a personal letter Polamalu gifted him during their last season together.

"Football was the first worldly possession that I fell in love with," McFadden said. "My last year in Pittsburgh, which was 2011, I was dealing with a lot of adversity. I tore my hamstring twice. My career pretty much ended. ... I felt like that (first) love was leaving me, and there was nothing I could do about it."

That same year around the holidays, McFadden said, he received a Christmas letter from Polamalu, the eight-time Pro Bowler now widely considered an all-time Steelers great. It read:

To my dear brother, merry Christmas. I know you're facing so much adversity, but in all truthfulness, I envy you for this reason. Everything that happens in our lives is for the benefit of our salvation, not necessarily for earthly joy or prestige. Continue to persevere, and you will have the greatest spiritual benefit, better than any ring or award can offer.

Of course thousands of people won't be able to witness your spiritual battle, but God sees all. This is what a personal relationship with our Christ is all about: it's about struggle for purity. Every day provides opportunities to humble ourselves and show Christlike example. I watch and learn from you. You continue to persevere in humility. For this, I look up to you. I'm so thankful for you, for providing an encouragement to struggle. ... I love you, brother. Merry Christmas.



"I've kept this letter since then," McFadden told Polamalu. "I actually keep this letter in a safe. And oftentimes, for me personally, I read it. The reason I read it, bro, is because you didn't have to write me this letter. You didn't really have to pay attention to what I was dealing with. I kept this letter, still to this day ... People see you sacking quarterbacks, getting interceptions, but this is who you really are."

Moved to tears by the memory, McFadden didn't just share his own stories on Monday's edition of "All Things Covered." He also let Polamalu tell his own, including the rare time the safety got frustrated at an opposing player on the field, whether or not he considered suiting up for the Titans before retiring, and interactions with other Steelers legends like Mel Blount and Joe Greene.

The full episode featuring Polamalu conversing with McFadden and Patrick Peterson is available now.