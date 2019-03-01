Bryce Harper appears to be recruiting Le'Veon Bell to the Eagles on Instagram

A day after Philadelphia welcomed one of sports' biggest free agents with the largest contract ever seen in baseball, the city might have another big-money free agent signing up its sleeve.

Or at least that's what Bryce Harper is apparently hoping.

Fresh off a reported 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that gives him the most lucrative contract in baseball history, the ex-Washington Nationals slugger was spotted in the direct messages of a certain somebody's Instagram this week. That certain somebody: Le'Veon Bell, the Pittsburgh Steelers running back and impending free agent who's looking to cash in as one of the NFL's highest-paid at his position.

Although Harper has yet to be publicly introduced with the Phillies, he's apparently already started recruiting Bell to Philadelphia, where the soon-to-be former Steeler has hinted he'd like to play in 2019. Shared screenshots of Bell's Instagram show the Pro Bowl running back mentioning Harper on his own account, congratulating the slugger on his deal with the Phillies. A subsequent shot indicates that Harper responded to Bell's DMs with the following pitch: "Aye come join! Let's take this city by storm. Bring as many titles we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly Love. #SecureTheBag"

my god it IS real pic.twitter.com/dScOWxszA0 — #1 aegon targaryen fan (@philatticus) March 1, 2019

In other words, it sounds like Bell is wanted in Philadelphia by the man Philadelphia just paid $330 million. The Phillies, of course, aren't the Eagles, however, so it remains to be seen whether Howie Roseman and company will be after Bell once free agency kicks off on March 13. Philadelphia isn't flush with salary cap space and has not historically devoted supreme capital to the RB position, but Roseman is also adept at maneuvering the cap, and the Eagles could use an upgrade in the backfield after an inconsistent rotation in 2018. Bell, meanwhile, has suggested via Twitter that Philadelphia would be on his radar once he hits the market.