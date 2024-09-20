PHILADELPHIA -- Vic Fangio didn't hesitate when asked if Bryce Huff would remain a starter on the Eagles defense. The defensive end doesn't have a sack or quarterback hit through two games in an Eagles uniform, yet Fangio isn't ready to try something else just yet.

"He's still going to be the starter," Fangio said Thursday. "But we're mixing those guys in, as I know you know, and we'll continue to do that."

Huff has two pressures in 59 snaps after two games, a pressure rate of 6.7%. The Eagles signed Huff to a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason and traded Haason Reddick weeks later, but haven't gotten any return on investment yet. Huff has played up to his number (0) through two games, yet Fangio thinks that will turn around.

"He's still learning how to play the total game and not just rush situations," Fangio said. "But he's working hard at it, and we're going to stick with him."

Nolan Smith is the other edge rusher who's struggling in the Eagles defense. Smith doesn't have a sack through two games either, and has three pressures with a 13.6% pressure rate. Like Huff, Smith has a goose egg in sacks and quarterback hits.

"I think Nolan has come a ways since his rookie year," Fangio said. "I think he's playing better on the edge than he was last year, all around."

While Huff and Smith won't be seeing a reduction in snaps (or in Huff's case, a demotion), would the Eagles consider giving rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt a shot? The Eagles edge rushers have struggled to get to the quarterback, and the third-round pick could get that opportunity to provide a spark.

"It's everybody's second game of the season," Hunt said. "We're learning to gel. I'm not worried about it at all. You see spurts of it in moment, so once we get to the point where that's the whole game, I think we're going to be fine."

If the Eagles do call on Hunt to help out the pass rush, would the third-round rookie be ready?

"One thing I would hate to do is to wish my time to come faster then I'm not where I need to be," Hunt said. "But my time will come and when I have the opportunity, I feel like I'm going to rise to the occasion.

"I'm working hard every day, getting extra time in with the coaches and what not, BG [Brandon Graham], Bryce [Huff], anybody I have access to."

Fangio isn't ready to write off any of his players yet, but the Eagles pass rush is going to be nonexistent unless they correct the run defense. The Eagles are 31st in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (6.4) and 29th in 10+ yard rushes allowed (11). The run defense has significantly affected the entire unit.

I think when you talk production, correct me if I'm wrong, but you're talking sacks and pressures and stuff, and until we do a better job of playing the run, those aren't coming. That's for sure," Fangio said. "We all have to do a better job, starting with me, of playing the run better."