For Bryce Young, his upcoming 2025 season is his prove-it year for the Carolina Panthers. Entering Year 3 of his rookie deal, the former No. 1 overall pick needs to show more of his positive development reflected down the stretch last fall to warrant a long-term extension in the future.

Coming out of Friday's preseason debut against the Cleveland Browns, some NFL executives and coaches remain unsure if Young can ever rise to the second-tier of quarterbacks, according to The Athletic.

Over the final three starts of last season, Young managed seven touchdowns passes without an interception, rushed for three scores and flexed a 64.7% completion rate — considerably better than his career average (60.3).

"Don't get fooled by the final games of a season when you are out of it and the teams you are playing are out of it," one opposing NFL coach told The Athletic. "That is where his production came from. Everyone is excited about it. Now, you start the season over again, you are playing teams that are game-planning seriously, that have a lot to play for, and it's different."

To be fair, Young's last three starts came against Arizona, which was 7-7 at the time, playoff-bound Tampa Bay and Atlanta, who was trying to stay alive in postseason contention. Doubt continues from an opposing defensive coordinator who isn't impressed with Young's arm strength and said his size at 5-10, 205 pounds is detrimental to future success.

"I just don't know if there's enough talent to really become a (Tier) 2, to be honest," the coordinator said.

Panthers setting table for Young

For the second straight offseason, the Panthers drafted a wide receiver in the first round with the selection of Tetairoa McMillan in an effort to further weaponize the options around their franchise quarterback.

Carolina suffered from major protection issues for Young as a rookie after he took 62 sacks and rattled his confidence under first-year coach Dave Canales when he was benched following a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Young earned reinstatement in Week 8 following an injury to Andy Dalton and kept his job for the remainder of the season. This is what makes the 2025 season so pivotal in his career progression with a need to show Carolina's staff that leadership and growth has increased.

Canales said earlier this month that Young remained attentive during last season's early struggles and earned respect from teammates given the situation. The Panthers won four of their final 10 games with Young in the lineup, a noticeable improvement from their 1-6 start.