Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Young was taken to the locker room in the second half and did not return after suffering an ankle injury.

With Young exiting the game, he was replaced by veteran backup Andy Dalton.

Prior to the injury, Young completed 15 of 25 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers signal caller threw a three-yard touchdown to wide receiver Xavier Legette in the second quarter.

After a slow start to the season, Young has enjoyed an impressive stretch in recent weeks. Entering Sunday's contest, Young completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,150 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions. Young has tossed six touchdowns over his last three games, which includes Sunday's touchdown toss to Legette.

Dalton is no stranger to replacing Young as he took over as Carolina's starting quarterback early in the 2024 season. The veteran quarterback ended up starting five games for the Panthers in 2024. During the 2025 offseason, Dalton signed a two-year contract extension worth $8 million to remain with the Panthers.

The Panthers will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.