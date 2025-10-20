The Carolina Panthers won their third straight game on Sunday against the New York Jets, 13-6, but lost their quarterback to injury in the process. Whether he misses time remains to be seen.

Coach Dave Canales described Bryce Young as "day-to-day" with an ankle injury when speaking with reporters on Monday.

"I saw him this morning, talked to him and he's like, 'Let's push this thing. Let's see what we got.' So we're going to try to take that approach with it and just go from there," Canales said.

However, NFL Media reported that an MRI revealed Young suffered a high ankle sprain, and that he is expected to miss at the very least the Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Young completed 15 of 25 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown on Sunday before exiting the contest. Veteran Andy Dalton, who completed 4 of 7 passes for 60 yards, replaced him. Dalton projects to start in place of Young this week.

The "Red Rifle" is in his third season with Carolina and he started six games, winning just one of them. In 12 total games played with the Panthers, the 37-year-old Dalton has thrown for 1,468 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

This is a tough break for Young, who is coming off what was just his second career win on the road. So far this season, the former No. 1 overall pick has completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Young's four victories this season match the amount of wins he had in 2024.

The Panthers are above .500 for the first time since 2021, but it will reportedly be up to Darnold to keep the winning streak alive.