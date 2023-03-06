Bryce Young is arguably the top quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft -- and he can state his case as the best overall player in this year's class. Young has the makings of a franchise quarterback, throwing for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns over the last two seasons (the second most by any player in the FBS during that span) at Alabama.

Winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy, Young could become the first Alabama player to be selected No. 1 overall in the common draft era. Yet there is some doubt cast on the talented quarterback. Young was listed at 6-foot-0 and 194 pounds at Alabama, though officially measured at 5-10 1/8 and 204 pounds at the NFL Combine.

With those measurements, Young is flirting with becoming the first quarterback listed at 6-0 or shorter and under 200 pounds selected in the first round in the common draft era, or being the first quarterback selected in the first round weighing under 200 pounds since Jim McMahon in 1982.

While the height and weight are questioned, Young's game is not. Young's 26 passing touchdowns under pressure over the last two seasons (first in FBS) prove he can play, and NFL teams know he can ball, but where will he end up amongst the top picks in the draft?

Plenty of teams need a franchise quarterback this year, but which ones are the best fit for Young to succeed? Below are six franchises that could be the best fit for Bryce Young.

Shane Steichen's play-calling would be excellent to put a quarterback with Young's talent in the position to win, playing to his strengths as a passer. Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts have raved about Steichen, as they've become two of the best signal-callers in the game.

The Colts have the No. 4 overall pick, so they would have to give a premium to the Chicago Bears to trade up to No. 1 overall to snatch Young. The price would be worth the reward -- especially with Steichen developing him.

New York had six total selections in the top 36 picks over the last two years, but the failure of Zach Wilson has led New York to search for another franchise quarterback. The Jets have the roster to compete for a playoff berth now, yet need a franchise quarterback to become a Super Bowl contender in a tough AFC.

Why not trade up from No. 13 to No. 1 and take their shot at Young, going all-in on the talented prospect? The Jets haven't had a 4,000-yard passer since Joe Namath in 1967 and have just one quarterback with 30 touchdown passes in their history (Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015). With Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore as his pass catchers, Young would be in prime position to succeed immediately in New York.

Don't worry about the pressure of New York -- Young went to Alabama. He's worth what the Jets would give up.

The Texans could be in prime position to land Young at No. 2 overall, the franchise quarterback this organization has been badly seeking since the Deshaun Watson fiasco.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and has worked with developing Brock Purdy into one of the most efficient rookie quarterbacks the league has seen in years. Why can't he do the same for Young, especially since Slowik will rely on the run game and a strong offensive line to help his quarterback out?

Winning games will take time, but Young is the franchise quarterback the Texans need.

Just seeing what offensive coordinator Shane Waldron did with Geno Smith in 2022 should give the Seahawks enough confidence he can do even better with Young. Here's the catch if Seattle drafts Young -- he's a quarterback who should probably start in Week 1 and not sit behind Smith for a season. The Seahawks would have a franchise quarterback, but then likely part ways with Smith.

The Seahawks would have to trade up from No. 5 to grab Young. They have the draft capital to do that, but need to fix significant holes on their defense to remain a playoff team in the NFC. Perhaps Seattle goes that route, but it will have to address quarterback sooner or later.

While the Panthers have the No. 9 pick, this organization needs a franchise quarterback given the current state of that position. What happens if Derek Carr doesn't choose Carolina? The Panthers are back to square one in finding a quarterback, so it may be worth the risk to trade up and get that franchise quarterback in the draft.

Frank Reich has a reputation of developing young quarterbacks, even if he didn't have one throughout the duration of his time in Indianapolis. What Reich did in his two seasons with Carson Wentz should be enough to convince the Panthers he can do the same with Young.

Give Reich time and Young can be the next star in the NFL.

6. Chicago Bears

The Bears hold the keys to the car regarding this NFL Draft, holding possession of the No. 1 overall pick. They can just draft Young and move on from Justin Fields, who they traded up to draft just two years ago. Does Chicago think Young is a better long-term answer than Fields, who already has proven he can succeed in the league (even if the wins didn't show it)?

The Bears need significant help at wide receiver for Young to pan out, along with Luke Getsy's offense to play to his strength outside the pocket (Getsy did showcase this with Fields as the season went along).

Chicago will receive a king's ransom whether it holds onto No. 1 overall or trades Fields, but if the Bears hang onto the pick, Young should be the selection. Young may end the Bears drought of never having a 4,000-yard passer or 30-touchdown thrower at quarterback.