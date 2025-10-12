The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) will host the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) in an NFL Week 6 NFC showdown on Paramount+. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs got back into the win column in Week 5 with a 38-35 win against the Seattle Seahawks. They will host a 49ers team that got a couple of days extra rest after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in overtime on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers will not have Brock Purdy (toe) available on Sunday, leaving Mac Jones in line for his fourth appearance. The Buccaneers will be without wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg), as well as running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) on Sunday.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Buccaneers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Buccaneers are -186 money line favorites (risk $86 to win $100), while the 49ers are +149 underdogs. Before making any Buccaneers vs. 49ers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet 49ers vs. Buccaneers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins:

Where to bet on Buccaneers vs. 49ers

Where to watch 49ers vs. Buccaneers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Buccaneers vs. 49ers betting preview

Odds: Buccaneers -3.5, over/under 46.5

San Francisco's offense is logging the fifth-most yards per game in the league (375.8), which is impressive given that top-tier talent like Purdy and tight end George Kittle have been sidelined with injuries early in the season. The defense is more middle-of-the-pack, but the 49ers have still found ways to grind out wins. Christian McCaffrey has been forced into a hybrid role since the receiving corps is so injured, and he still hasn't tallied a rushing touchdown this season. He will be challenged on Sunday by a Bucs defense that is only allowing 92.4 yards on the ground per game.



Tampa Bay's pass rush isn't quite as solid and has allowed four of five opposing quarterbacks this season to throw for over 200 yards and at least one touchdown. (Sam Darnold threw for 341 yards with four touchdowns in Week 5.) Mayfield and the Bucs offense has been picking up the slack, however, and have been averaging 353.8 total yards and 27.0 points per game. The Bucs are dealing with injuries, as running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Mike Evans have both been ruled out, although Rachaad White and Emeka Egbuka have been successfully filling those roles.

Click here to bet 49ers vs. Buccaneers at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's 49ers vs. Buccaneers score prediction, picks

Both teams are 3-2-0 ATS this season and have the ability to keep games close despite dealing with injuries to key players. The 49ers got extra rest after playing last Thursday, but the Buccaneers are healthier, playing at home and 4-2 ATS in their last six games against NFC West opponents. The SportsLine model projects Tampa Bay will cover the spread in 53% of simulations. 49ers vs. Buccaneers score prediction: Buccaneers 28, 49ers 22

Want more Week 6 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 6 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.