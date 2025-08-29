While he may be the greatest player of all time, Tom Brady is not the top player in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ranking of the 50 greatest players in franchise history. The Buccaneers' ranking is part of the franchise's season-long celebration of its 50th season.

While he's didn't top this list, Brady earned a very respectable spot among the greatest players in Buccaneers history. That's certainly saying something given than the future Hall of Fame quarterback spent just three seasons in Tampa Bay after playing his first 20 seasons with the Patriots.

Brady made a lasting impact during his three seasons in Tampa. During his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady helped guide the franchise to its second Super Bowl title, a 31-9 romp of Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the defending champion Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady played a key role in the win, throwing three touchdowns en route to earning Super Bowl MVP honors for a record fifth time.

The following season, Brady enjoyed one of the best seasons of his decorated career. He won his third passing title, throwing for a career-high 5,316 yards while also tossing a league-best 43 touchdown passes. Brady then capped off his iconic career by leading the Buccaneers to a second consecutive NFC South title in 2022.

Brady's time with the Buccaneers earned him a top 10 spot on the following list of the 50 greatest players in Buccaneers history. Along with Brady, the list includes several players who are either already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame or will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, at some point down the road.

As you'll see below, the Buccaneers' 50 greatest players are a collection of franchise icons who helped the franchise achieve various levels of success since its inception in 1976. Specifically, the list includes a slew of players from Tampa Bay's 1979 team that reached the 1979 NFC title game, the franchise's two Super Bowl-winning teams (2002 and 2020) and several current players who have played a role in the Buccaneers' current run of four straight division titles.

** -- Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Buccaneers 50 greatest players