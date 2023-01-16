The Buccaneers are getting a key player back for the start of the postseason. After missing the entire regular season, starting center Ryan Jensen was activated off injured reserve on Monday, less than 12 hours before the Buccaneers host the Cowboys in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Jensen, who was designed to return from injured reserve on Dec. 28, had been placed on IR on Sept. 1 after suffering a knee injury on the second day of training camp. Prior to the injury, Jensen had played in 71 consecutive games since joining the Buccaneers before the start of the 2018 season.

Jensen's return is certainly good news for a Buccaneers team that has endured several costly injuries to their offensive line. The team is currently dealing with injuries to Robert Hainsey -- who filled Jensen's spot in the lineup this season -- and Nick Leverett. Hainsey is questionable for Monday night's game while Leverett, who has made 10 starts this season, is listed as doubtful.

A Pro Bowler last season, Jensen has started in each of his 71 career games with the Buccaneers. A sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Jensen broke into the Ravens' starting lineup in 2017 prior to joining the Buccaneers the following season via free agency.

Jensen will try to help the Buccaneers' offense have success against a Cowboys defense that ranked seventh in the league in points allowed during the regular season. Dallas' defense, which also finished seventh in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, is led by All-Pros Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

Tampa Bay started its 2022 season with a 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Dallas. In that game, Leonard Fournette led the Buccaneers' offense with 127 yards on 21 carries, while the Buccaneers' defense limited the Cowboys to just 244 total yards.