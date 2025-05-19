Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Simeon Rice will join several of his former teammates in the franchise's Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony when Tampa Bay hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 30.

Rice, a three-time Pro Bowler who spent his first five NFL seasons in Arizona, signed with the Buccaneers during the 2001 offseason. Shortly after arriving in Tampa, Rice enhanced what was already a talented Buccaneers' defense that featured Hall of Famers Warren Sapp, Rondé Barber, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch. In 2002 (his second season with the team), Rice tallied a career-best 15.5 sacks while helping the Buccaneers win their first-ever Super Bowl title.

"You were the missing piece that unlocked our first championship," Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Bryan Glazer told Rice during Monday's Ring of Honor announcement.

Glazer also used the moment to bring awareness to Rice's ongoing wait for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Rice, who has been eligible for induction since 2013, started his career by winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and eventually retired with 122 career sacks, 28 forced fumbles (including a league-high six in 2003), five interceptions, 48 passes defensed and eight fumble recoveries.

From 1998-2005, Rice compiled a league-high 101.5 sacks, more than future Hall of Famers Michael Strahan and Jason Taylor did over that span.

In the 2002 playoffs, Rice was simply unstoppable. He led all defenders that postseason with four sacks and three forced fumbles. Rice had a game-high two sacks and a forced fumble during Tampa Bay's 28-21 win over the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. It goes without saying that he played a massive role in Tampa Bay's first championship run.

"He is the only retired player with 100 sacks over eight seasons who doesn't own a gold jacket," Glazer said. "It's time to rectify the oversight."

While he continues to wait for his call from Canton, Ohio, Rice will become the 16th member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor later this year.

"He left an indelible mark on our franchise," Glazer said, "and we look forward to honoring and celebrating his great career this upcoming season."