Buccaneers announce the next member of their Ring of Honor, a star in Tampa Bay for 16 seasons

From 1997 through 2012, Ronde Barber was a star cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This September, the team will honor Barber by inducting him into its ring of honor. The Bucs made the announcement via their official Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

"Ronde Barber personified greatness on and off the field during his 16 seasons as a Buccaneer and we look forward to honoring his remarkable career this upcoming season," Bucs owner Bryan Glazer said, per ESPN.com. "His achievements are as impressive as they are long, but Ronde's most defining qualities were his ultra-competitive nature, his passion for this game, and his love of the Tampa Bay community."

Barber was originally a third-round pick in the 1997 draft. He played in only one game as a rookie but did not miss a single game for the rest of his career after that -- and he started all but seven of them. Barber finished his career with 197 passes defensed, 88 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, and 47 interceptions, including a league-high 10 in 2001, while making five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. (Three first-team and two second-team selections.) His 14 total non-offensive touchdowns are the fourth-most in NFL history.

Barber also played a leading role in the Bucs' Super Bowl XXXVII victory over the Oakland Raiders, which still stands as the team's only championship, and his performance during his time with the team led to his being named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s.