The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' impressive offseason rolls on as they have agreed to terms with star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on a new four-year extension worth $84.1 million with $45 million fully guaranteed, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports. This new contract makes Winfield the highest-paid defensive back in the league, and for the first time in NFL history, that highest-paid defensive back is a safety, according to NFL Media.

Winfield, who had the franchise tag placed on him earlier this offseason, earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2023 after putting together a career campaign with 122 combined tackles, eight quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions in 17 games played. With that remarkable campaign, Winfield became the only player over the last 25 years to record 100+ tackles, 5+ forced fumbles, 5.0 sacks and 10 passes defended in a single season.

Winfield was originally a second-round pick of the Bucs out of Minnesota in 2020. In four seasons, he's won a Super Bowl, been named an All-Pro, made the Pro Bowl and now is the highest-paid defensive back. Winfield passes Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers on the safety market, who signed a four-year $76 million contract in 2022 that carries an AAV of $19 million. But James was not even inside the top five of highest-paid defensive backs.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht put an emphasis on rewarding in-house talent this offseason. He gave quarterback Baker Mayfield a new three-year deal, signed star wide receiver Mike Evans for two more years and kept linebacker Lavonte David in the fold as well.

Winfield was one of two players on the franchise tag that had not yet agreed to terms on a long-term deal. Now, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is the lone player poised to play 2024 on the tag.