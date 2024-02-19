The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several key free agents set to hit the open market at the start of the new league year, but the franchise appears set to ensure that at least one of them remains inside Raymond James Stadium. If the club utilizes the franchise tag in 2024, it is expected to be placed on star safety Antoine Winfield Jr., according to the Tampa Bay Times. This would mark the eighth time in franchise history the Bucs have deployed the tag and the first since Chris Godwin got it in 2022.

If/when he's ultimately tagged, the question then becomes what kind of tag Tampa Bay will place on Winfield. If they hit him with the exclusive tag, he will be guaranteed the average of the top five salaries at his position, but cannot negotiate with other teams. Over The Cap projects the franchise tender for safeties to be $16.2 million in 2024. If it's the non-exclusive tag, that pays a one-year guaranteed tender that is the average of the top five salaries at his position over the past five years. In this case, he would be allowed to negotiate an offer with other clubs and the Bucs would get an opportunity to match. If they let him walk, they would receive two first-round picks as compensation.

While this would lock Winfield in for the 2024 season, it also doesn't preclude the team from diving into long-term extension discussions throughout the offseason. The two sides would have until July 17 to hammer out an extension before Winfield would be forced to play on his tender.

The 25-year-old is coming off his best season in the NFL as a key fixture in Tampa Bay's secondary. His clutch play throughout the year earned him first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. In 17 games, the former second-round pick totaled 122 tackles, six sacks, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. Winfield's six forced fumbles were also tied for the league lead.

With Winfield targeted for the tag, that would seem to free up quarterback Baker Mayfield and wideout Mike Evans to hit free agency unless the Bucs can ink them to long-term extensions before the start of the new league year.