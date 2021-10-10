In a play that showcased the talents that helped him make NFL history, Antonio Brown became the fastest player to reach 900 career receptions during Sunday's game against Miami. Brown set the record on a 70-yard catch and run from Tom Brady. Brown scored another touchdown before halftime.

The 12-year veteran set the record in his 143rd game. The previously record-holder was Marvin Harrison, who needed 149 games to reach 900 career receptions. Harrison, the fifth-leading receiver in NFL history, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Most of Brown's statistical success came in Pittsburgh, where he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro. After a tumultuous 20-month period following the 2018 season, Brown has resurfaced in Tampa Bay, where he caught a touchdown pass in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

Brown caught 13 passes for 201 yards and a score in Tampa Bay's first three games of the 2020 season. He became the 28th receiver to reach the 12,000-yard milestone during Sunday's game. He also came into a tie for 25th all-time with 82 touchdown catches.

