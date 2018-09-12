Buccaneers are incredibly banged up heading into Week 2 vs. Super Bowl champs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a terrific start to the season, shocking the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome with a 48-40 win. And that was where the good news stopped for the Bucs. They came out of that game with a whole bunch of injury issues that look like they will affect the team not just in Week 2 against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, but over the rest of the season.

Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is going on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, and he will miss the rest of the season.

Non-Redskins tweet: Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves (shoulder) is out for the season, according to multiple sources. 11th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 12, 2018

DeSean Jackson suffered a shoulder injury during the game, and is also in the concussion protocol. His availability for the Eagles game is in question.

#Bucs WR DeSean Jackson is in concussion protocol. Right now, that's the bigger concern than the shoulder injury for Sunday's game against the Eagles. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 12, 2018

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a knee injury, and he told reporters on Wednesday that his knee is "jacked up" and he does not know if he'll play this weekend.

Jason Pierre-Paul has a large brace on his right knee. I asked him how he was feeling. "My knee's jacked up!" He said he's hopeful he can play Sunday but he's really not sure right now. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 12, 2018

In addition to that trio, cornerback Brent Grimes is dealing with a groin injury and may not be ready to return. And of course, starting quarterback Jameis Winston is still suspended (though that may be a good thing for Tampa). It's difficult for a season-opening win to seem like a worse omen for a team's season than this one, but at least the Bucs get to be 1-0 for a few more days. And if the offense plays all year like it did against New Orleans, they'll continue to rack up wins anyway.