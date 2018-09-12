Buccaneers are incredibly banged up heading into Week 2 vs. Super Bowl champs
The Bucs could be without three defensive starters and a top wide receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a terrific start to the season, shocking the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome with a 48-40 win. And that was where the good news stopped for the Bucs. They came out of that game with a whole bunch of injury issues that look like they will affect the team not just in Week 2 against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, but over the rest of the season.
Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is going on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, and he will miss the rest of the season.
DeSean Jackson suffered a shoulder injury during the game, and is also in the concussion protocol. His availability for the Eagles game is in question.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a knee injury, and he told reporters on Wednesday that his knee is "jacked up" and he does not know if he'll play this weekend.
In addition to that trio, cornerback Brent Grimes is dealing with a groin injury and may not be ready to return. And of course, starting quarterback Jameis Winston is still suspended (though that may be a good thing for Tampa). It's difficult for a season-opening win to seem like a worse omen for a team's season than this one, but at least the Bucs get to be 1-0 for a few more days. And if the offense plays all year like it did against New Orleans, they'll continue to rack up wins anyway.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
It's time to give Kaepernick a chance
It's beyond time for an owner to get on the right side of history and explore if Kap might...
-
Zimmer: Aaron Rodgers walks on water
Rodgers is dealing with the after-effects of a knee injury suffered in Week 1
-
Ware joins 'Dancing With the Stars'
Ware joins a long list of former athletes to appear on the show
-
NFL Week 2 odds, top picks, predictions
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 2 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Jalen Ramsey may live out hockey dream
NHL players might not be thrilled about this
-
Nick Foles will start again in Week 2
Foles struggled in Week 1 for the Eagles but could bounce back against Tampa this week