Tom Brady's first NFL pass came against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, 2000. On Saturday, Brady will return to Detroit in hopes of getting the Buccaneers one step closer to clinching their first playoff berth since 2008. To do that, the Buccaneers will have to tame a Lions offense that has average nearly 30 points over their last four games.

The Buccaneers are nine-point favorites to beat the Lions, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 53.5 points. Tampa Bay is 7-7 against the spread and 8-6 on the over/under this season, while Detroit is 5-8-1 against the spread and 8-5-1 on the over/under. Click here to see who are CBS Sports NFL experts picked to win and cover this game and the other Week 16 matchups.

Before we preview Saturday's game, here's how to follow the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Preview

After three losses over a four-game span, Tampa Bay has responded by beating the Vikings and Falcons to improve to 9-5 on the season and settle into the No. 6 spot in the NFC playoff picture. The Buccaneers' recent success is largely due to the play of Brady, who threw for 586 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions over the last two games. Tampa Bay's vastly improved defense has been led by linebackers Devin White (130 tackles, eight sacks), Lavonte David (104 tackles) and Shaquil Barrett (eight sacks), cornerback Carlton Davis (four interceptions), and Pro Bowl defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (9.5 sacks).

The Lions, who fired Matt Patricia after their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Texans, are 5-9 and headed toward missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year. The Lions have received solid seasons on the offensive side of the ball from quarterback Matthew Stafford (23 touchdowns, nine interceptions), running backs D'Andre Swift (nine total touchdowns) and Adrian Peterson (531 yards, six touchdowns), receiver Marvin Jones (779 receiving yards, seven touchdowns), and Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson (675 yards, six touchdowns). Detroit's defense, which is last in the league in scoring, has been led by defensive end Romeo Okwara (eight sacks) and linebacker Jamie Collins (101 tackles, three forced fumbles).

Prediction

Stafford may have some success against Tampa Bay's secondary, but Swift and Peterson will have their hands full against the Buccaneers' top-ranked run defense. The main difference in this game is Brady and the Buccaneers' passing attack against the Lions' 27th-ranked pass defense. With his full complement of receivers finally healthy, Brady should continue his current hot streak while getting the Buccaneers one step closer towards the playoffs.

Score: Buccaneers 38, Lions 27