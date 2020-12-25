The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions are set to kick off a Saturday triple-header in the NFL to further kickstart Week 16. Tom Brady and his club will travel up to Detroit to take on the Lions and hope to pick up a spot in the playoffs before they fly back to Florida. With a win or tie, the Buccaneers will clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2007. As for Detroit, they're simply trying to play spoiler at this point, sitting in last place in the NFC North.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

Buccaneers (9-5) at Lions (5-9)

The spread opened at Buccaneers -8 and did dip down to -7.5 on Monday, but it saw a resurgence as the week progressed. By Wednesday, Tampa Bay's advantage increased to 9.5 points and has since bumped up the extra half-point to a round 10. This could be thanks to the uncertain situation surrounding the Lions coaching staff after essentially all of the defensive staff members were considered close contacts to a positive COVID-19 test along with interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

That likely doesn't do Detroit any favors as they square up against a Bucs team that is 7-0 SU against clubs that are below .500. This game is also being played during the day which plays into Tampa Bay's hand. The Bucs are 7-3 ATS and 8-2 SU during the day (0-4 ATS, 1-3 SU at night). Tom Brady's club is also hot off the heels of a 17-point comeback over the Falcons where they dropped 31 points in the second half. While the offense has looked clunky at times, it's possible they turned a corner in that game. Detroit also has the worst scoring defense in the NFL this season (31.1 PPG allowed) which could keep the good times rolling for Bruce Arians' offense.

Projected score: Tampa Bay 28, Detroit 17



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-9.5) at Lions Lions Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Lions Lions Buccaneers Buccaneers

Over/Under

This total opened at 54 and eventually found its way back to that number after briefly dipping down to 53.5. Between these two squads, the Over is 17-11. Detroit Overs are 5-1 at home this season with an average total of 59 points per game. Meanwhile, the Bucs have gone over in four straight road contests. While the trends lean towards the Over, I'm looking to fade it. With possible disarray on the Lions sideline, that could limit the ceiling for Matthew Stafford and company. The Lions also boast one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. There's a path for the Bucs to go up early and then run their way to victory the rest of the way.

Projected total: 45

Player props

Leonard Fournette total rushing yards: Over 65.6 (-115). With Ronald Jones out, Fournette becomes Tampa Bay's primary back and has a very juicy matchup. The Lions are giving up 137.3 yards on the ground per game, which ranks as the fourth-worst in the league. As long as Fournette gets the starting reps, he'll have a strong chance to go over.

Marvin Jones Jr. total receiving yards: Over 64.5 (-115). Jones hasn't shied away from the limelight of being Detroit's prime wide receiver. Over the last three weeks coming into Saturday's head-to-head, Jones has averaged 92 receiving yards per game.

Mike Evans total receiving yards: Over 57.5 (-115). Detroit's secondary isn't anything to write home about currently, which gives Tom Brady and his weapons plenty of opportunities to find success through the air. Evans is also coming into this game after a strong 110-yard performance against Atlanta. Let's see if he stays hot.

Rob Gronkowski total receptions: over 3.5 (+130). For Gronkowski, this comes down to efficiency. Over the last four weeks, he's averaging three catches per game, but has seen over five targets per contest over that same stretch. Last week, Gronk was targeted seven times by Brady. If he continues to see that much action, he has a shot to go over at plus money.

Antonio Brown anytime touchdown (+125). Scored his first touchdown as a Buccaneer last week and I'll be curious enough to see if that success spills into Week 16 to sprinkle something on this.