Buccaneers at Saints: Live updates, game stats, highlights for critical NFC South battle

The New Orleans Saints sit atop the NFC South despite Drew Brees' absence, but that could change on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roll into the Superdome fresh off an explosive effort against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

Sean Payton has steered his ship rather well in the wake of Brees' move to the sidelines, upsetting the Seattle Seahawks on the road and then locking down the Dallas Cowboys' high-scoring attack at home to log two straight wins. But Sunday could easily be a different story, not only because rivalry games are the most unpredictable of the bunch but because Jameis Winston and Co. looked as dangerous as they have all season while scoring 55 points against the Rams a week ago.

There's little doubt New Orleans has the superior roster, even with Teddy Bridgewater filling in for Brees, and the Bucs have badly fumbled away two games early this season. But you never say never in the NFC South. Bruce Arians has unleashed Winston, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin via offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and Todd Bowles' unit is capable of at least slowing Alvin Kamara out of the backfield.

With a win Sunday, the Bucs would match the Saints' record and -- believe it or not -- rise to the top of the South. Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports to find out if they can do it:

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

