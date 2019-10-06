Buccaneers at Saints score: Teddy Bridgewater carves up Tampa Bay for third straight win as starting QB
Michael Thomas and the Saints defense also had their way in New Orleans on Sunday
The New Orleans Saints were without Drew Brees yet again on Sunday, but yet again, they looked like surefire playoff contenders, outlasting their rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a four-touchdown showing from fill-in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a monster performance from Michael Thomas out wide, plus some front-four dominance to secure a 31-24 victory and improve New Orleans to 4-1 on the season.
Relive the entire Bucs-Saints battle right here:
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Raiders upset Bears in London
The Bears mounted quite the comeback, but Josh Jacobs sealed the deal late in the fourth
-
Broncos vs. Chargers: Live updates
The Chargers have an opportunity to get back over. 500 with a victory over the winless Broncos
-
Week 5 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 5 are right here
-
Packers vs. Cowboys: Live updates
It's a showdown that usually goes down to the wire, and the Cowboys are hell-bent on exorcising...
-
Ravens at Steelers: Live updates
Baltimore is trying to shake off a two-game losing streak, while Pittsburgh eyes another divisional...
-
Colts vs Chiefs odds, expert picks, bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too