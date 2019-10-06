Buccaneers at Saints score: Teddy Bridgewater carves up Tampa Bay for third straight win as starting QB

The New Orleans Saints were without Drew Brees yet again on Sunday, but yet again, they looked like surefire playoff contenders, outlasting their rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a four-touchdown showing from fill-in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a monster performance from Michael Thomas out wide, plus some front-four dominance to secure a 31-24 victory and improve New Orleans to 4-1 on the season.

