Buccaneers at Saints score: Teddy Bridgewater carves up Tampa Bay for third straight win as starting QB

Michael Thomas and the Saints defense also had their way in New Orleans on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints were without Drew Brees yet again on Sunday, but yet again, they looked like surefire playoff contenders, outlasting their rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a four-touchdown showing from fill-in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a monster performance from Michael Thomas out wide, plus some front-four dominance to secure a 31-24 victory and improve New Orleans to 4-1 on the season.

Relive the entire Bucs-Saints battle right here:

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload. 

CBS Sports Writer

Cody Benjamin joined CBS Sports in 2017 after time spent with SB Nation, various newspapers and his own Eagles outlet. Raised around the Philly sports scene, he now lives in Minnesota with his wife and... Full Bio

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories