While seeing Tom Brady in the playoffs is nothing new, this year will quite different as he's sporting different colors as he begins his bid for a seventh Lombardi Trophy. The 43-year-old quarterback is in the midst of his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and already has his new squad in the playoffs, snapping a drought that dates back to 2007. Meanwhile, the NFL's Cinderella story of the 2020 season can be found in Washington with Comeback Player of the Year favorite Alex Smith helping the Football Team win the NFC East and enter the playoffs. Not only is Smith's story something out of a movie, but coach Ron Rivera has his team in the playoffs after battling cancer throughout the year, which makes this team tremendously easy to root for.

As both of these two teams continue to write their story on the 2020 season, we're going to look at all the different betting angles that their Saturday matchup has for us. Along with the spread and total, we'll give you some of our favorite player props and zero in on how the lines have shifted throughout the week to see what trends we can pick up there.

All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 9 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field (Landover, MD)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Buccaneers (11-5) at Washington (7-9)

Latest Odds: Washington Football Team +8 Bet Now

The public seems to have a lot of confidence in Tampa Bay as we get closer to this head-to-head. After opening at a touchdown favorite, the Bucs advantage has gone up and currently sits at 8 points on the eve of this matchup. The spread has gone as high as Tampa Bay -8.5 but even with this slight bump down it's clear the public likes the way the Bucs are playing as of late and it's hard to blame them.

Tampa Bay has won four straight entering the playoffs and have covered four of their five. Brady's offense has dropped 44 or more points in back-to-back games making them the only team to reach that feat this season. The quarterback is seemingly more comfortable in Bruce Arians' offense as well, throwing for 1,067 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception over his last eight quarters.

While the Bucs may be entering this game hot, there is reason to be cautious. Tampa Bay is 1-5 SU against eventual playoff teams this season and went 10-0 against non-playoff opponents. They were also 0-4 ATS, 1-3 SU in primetime games. Washington does have a front-seven capable of getting Brady off of his spot and giving him fits throughout the night. Dating back to 2018, Washington is also 11-5 SU and ATS when Alex Smith is starting. They've also won five straight with him this season. While I don't expect Washington to pull off the upset, they have the tool to keep it close enough to take the points.

Projected score: Tampa Bay 27, Washington 24

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Over 44.5 Bet Now

This number has consistently been driven down throughout the week after opening up at 46.5. As of Friday afternoon, it's dropped a full two-points from the opening number, currently sitting at 44.5. By looking at recent trends, it's not hard to see why the public is leading towards the Under. Between these two, the Under is 17-14-1 this season. Washington has gone under in five straight coming into Saturday and haven't exceeded 40 total points over that stretch. Their defense has also allowed 20 or fewer points in save straight.

While each defense is likely the driving force as to why this total is being pulled down, there's a case to be made why this game is sneaky an Over play. In Alex Smith's last six starts, Washington's offense is averaging over 25 points per game. When you combined that with how well Tampa Bay's offense is playing, it may not take much to top this over 50 points, which would have us sail over this current total.

Projected total: 51

Player props

Rob Gronkowski anytime touchdowns (+188). The veteran tight end has three touchdowns over his previous four games and needs just one more score to make NFL history. If Brady is able to find him in this game, the two would set the record for most playoff touchdowns by a quarterback-pass-catching duo in NFL history with 13.

First touchdown scorer: Antonio Gibson (+750). According to CBS Sports research analyst Stephen Oh's projections, Gibson being the first player to reach the end zone is great value at +750 as it currently sits at +650 in his simulations. Prior to his injury, the rookie back had eight touchdowns over a five-game stretch.

Ronald Jones total rushing yards: Over 56.5 (-120). Jones has gone well over this total in four of his last five matchups and is averaging 88 yards on the ground over that stretch. Oh's simulations also see Jones hitting the Over on this with a projected 70 yards rushing on Saturday night.

Tom Brady total passing yards: Under 296.5 (-115). While some may be tricked into betting the over here thanks to Brady finishing out the regular season with three-straight games of over 300 yards passing, that may not be the wisest move. Those opponents certainly factored into those massive numbers which should come down against a much more difficult Washington front-seven breathing down his neck.