Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Chris Godwin both missed practice to start the week. Despite being ruled questionable for Thursday's Week 8 game against the Bills, both will also suit up for the prime-time matchup, according to NFL Media.

Mayfield had been battling a knee injury, aggravating an issue that first surfaced in Week 4 against the Saints. He was estimated as a non-participant in Monday's walkthrough but took all first-team reps by Wednesday. Godwin followed the same practice trajectory in the lead-up to Thursday's game while recovering from a neck injury.

Star defensive tackle Vita Vea, meanwhile, is more of a true game-time decision with a groin injury, per NFL Media.

Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, the Buccaneers aren't the only team banged up going into the Week 8 kickoff. Fresh off an upset loss to the rival Patriots, Buffalo (4-3) will be missing tight end Dawson Knox (wrist), while defensive lineman Ed Oliver is listed as questionable with a toe injury. QB Josh Allen also appeared on the Bills' injury report with a right shoulder injury but did not carry a designation into Thursday's game after participating fully this week.

The Bills host Thursday night's showdown, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.