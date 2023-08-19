Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily Mayfield, via their attorneys, have filed a petition in the Travis County Court District to get more information about the possible misappropriation of $12 million dollars by a local investment firm, per KXAN in Austin. Several members of Mayfield's family work for the firm in question.

The petition requests that the six defendants, including Camwood Capital Management Group and Camwood Ventures, turn over financial records dating back to 2018. Baker and Emily Mayfield are looking for more clarity about where their $12 million investment has gone in the last five years.

"Petitioners simply do not know if their money has been properly and competently invested, has been stolen or otherwise misappropriated, or something in between," the petition says, per KXAN.

The Mayfields say that they have been "denied access to this information" and have decided to take a more formal step toward getting transparency. The petition states that "it is too early to know" whether a lawsuit will be warranted. That is a decision the Mayfields will make after getting more insight into the situation.

Mayfield was selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he has earned just over $48 million in his NFL career, according to Spotrac. This season will be Mayfield's first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he is currently competing with Kyle Trask for the starting role.