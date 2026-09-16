Baker Mayfield's NFL journey has been a unique one. He went from a No. 1 overall pick dubbed the savior of the Cleveland Browns after helping them win their first playoff game since 1994, to being traded for a conditional fifth-round pick once the organization turned its sights to Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield was one of the several casualties from the worst trade in NFL history. After the Browns wheeled him to the curb in 2022, Mayfield spent limited time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before reemerging with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fast forward to today, he's a two-time Pro Bowler with the ink still drying on a three-year, $165 million contract extension.

Mayfield's competitive spirit was both a "pro" and "con" on his college scouting report, but there's no doubt it's helped him in his NFL career. He thrives off the criticism, the doubters, the nay-sayers -- any detractors he may find. When the Buccaneers played the New York Jets last year, Mayfield didn't forget that Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was the one who "cut him" in Carolina.

One could imagine the fire burning in Mayfield's belly as he prepares to host his former team in the Browns this Sunday. During an appearance on the "4th and South" podcast with Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette this summer, Mayfield was asked if there was a team he circled on the Bucs' schedule this season. He said it was the first home game -- Week 2 against the Browns.

"It's time to show them which home is better," Mayfield said.

Mayfield played against his former team once during his brief stint with the Panthers, but Carolina lost that game, 26-24. So how motivated is he to earn that first career victory against the Browns? When Mayfield stepped to the podium to address reporters on Wednesday, he didn't offer Cleveland any bulletin-board material.

"Yeah I think any time there's history between a franchise, a coaching staff, anybody, you want to come out on the winning side of that, no matter what," Mayfield said. "Obviously, it's very different there staff-wise and everybody. I spent four years there, I'm going into Year 4 here. Started my career there, lot of ups and downs, but for me this week is doing the little things right, continuing to try and place the ball where it needs to go and making the corrections I need to and ball security."

Pretty nonchalant, right? It got even more interesting after that. Several minutes later, Mayfield was asked what he would remember from his time spent in Cleveland. The quarterback responded saying that the good was more memorable than the bad!

"I mean with any experience there's ups and downs, good and bad. Ultimately, you remember the good more so than the bad," Mayfield said. "Yeah, first time having a playoff win since '94 there. And going on the road and doing it in Pittsburgh. So, a lot of good memories there. A lot of teammates that are friends for life. But like I said earlier, it's a very different building now."

Maybe Mayfield is waiting until Sunday to let those emotions loose, but you have to admit, he does have a point. Sure, general manager Andrew Berry is still employed, but there's no debating he swung and missed on the Watson trade. Even the Browns fan base has turned on their quarterback.

Plus, Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski is no longer roaming the sidelines in Cleveland. Now THAT'S someone Mayfield is excited to face twice a year for the foreseeable future.

Mayfield's motivation this week is to get the Bucs into the win column after their season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But maybe Mayfield's anger has subsided substantially? After all, he's a successful quarterback for a team favored to win their division, while his "ex" is a floundering franchise hooked to a $230 million ball and chain.