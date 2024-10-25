During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Baker Mayfield was seen popping some pouches into his mouth while sitting on the bench. Football fans immediately recognized these pouches as "Zyn," which is a tobacco-less nicotine product.

ESPN reports that Mayfield will not be disciplined for popping a lip pillow during the game. However, the NFL does prohibit the use of "tobacco-related products" both on the field and during interviews, so Mayfield will reportedly receive a letter directing him not to use Zyn on the sideline again. Mayfield could be fined the next time he's caught "Zynning" where he shouldn't.

Like dipping tobacco or snus, Zyn pouches are inserted between the lip and the gum. Zyn does not contain tobacco, but it does contain the addictive chemical nicotine. You have to be 21-years-old to purchase Zyn.

Their popularity has reached all-time highs over the past few years, and they received a whole different level of exposure on ESPN this past Monday night.