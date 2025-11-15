One of the biggest games of Week 11 of the NFL season has Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills hosting Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams hold playoff spots and are coming off losses, with Buffalo falling at Miami and Tampa losing to New England last week. Now, each side will look to get back in the win column and improve their playoff standing in Week 11.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Bills are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Buccaneers odds at SportsLine, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Bills picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Buccaneers vs. Bills at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Where to bet on Buccaneers vs. Bills

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Bills on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Buccaneers vs. Bills betting preview

Odds: Bills -5.5, over/under 46.5

The Bills are 4-5 against the spread this season and 5-4 to the Under. Tampa Bay is 5-4 ATS and 5-4 to the Under. The Under has hit in four of the Bills' last five games.

Buccaneeers vs. Bills SGP

Over 46.5 (-102)

Khalil Shakir anytime touchdown (+240)

James Cook Over 2.5 receptions (+154)

Final odds: +1031 (wager $100 to win $1,031)

Click here to bet Buccaneers vs. Bills at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Buccaneers vs. Bills score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Buccaneers against the spread, which hits in 52% of simulations. Buffalo wins in 61% of the simulations, but Tampa Bay has more betting value as a +214 underdog. The total goes Over in 60% of the time.

Buccaneers vs. Bills score prediction: Bills 29, Buccaneers 24

Want more Week 11 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 11 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.