The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit as the No. 6 seed in the NFC standings, one game up on the Minnesota Vikings, who have the the final playoff spot in the conference. Because of the New Orleans Saints winning nine in a row -- including defeating Tampa Bay twice this year -- the Buccaneers appear bound for one of the three wild-card spots in the conference.

If Tampa Bay has to play all their playoff games on the road, that won't be an issue to head coach Bruce Arians as in years past. He's not convinced having a home game will actually matter in 2020.

"We've been a one seed and won it [and] we've been a six seed and won it. This year especially – with no fans – the home-field advantage is really going to be out the window," Arians said Tuesday. "It's just going to be lining up and playing in empty stadiums. What has been a big, big part of the playoffs in the past is home-field advantage [but] I don't think it's going to be an advantage this year. It's just a matter of getting in."

Through 3/4 of the 2020 season, teams are just 95-94-1 at home (.503 win percentage) -- which really isn't that far off from last year. Home teams went 132-123-1 (.518 win percentage), which was the lowest win percentage since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002. Arians may be onto something here.

Tampa Bay is just 3-3 at home this year and is currently slated to play the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Los Angeles is actually 4-1 at home, one of just 12 teams with a winning record at their home stadium.

The Buccaneers actually have an opportunity to move up in the standings as every team they'll face the rest of the regular season doesn't have a winning record. That doesn't mean those are automatic victories, especially Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings -- a team that is 5-1 in their last six games.

"Minnesota's one game behind us [and] they'll have the tiebreaker. This is a huge game," Arians said. "We're not looking by [anybody] – that's for sure."