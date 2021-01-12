If 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady ever decides to retire from playing football, many have questioned whether he would be interested in heading to the coaching side. His current coach Bruce Arians doesn't think coaching would be the right fit for the future Hall of Famer, however.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach was asked about Brady one day coaching on the "The Dan Patrick Show," saying TB12's mindset would make it difficult for him to be making calls on the sidelines.

Arians said:

"I think he is probably, like Peyton [Manning], if they were [coaches], you wouldn't want to work for them 'cause they're perfectionists," Arians told Patrick. "They wouldn't accept anything but perfection and every now and then, you gotta give a little."

Arians has spent the 2020 season coaching Brady, who joined the team during the offseason after ending his two-decade stint with the New England Patriots. He also coached Manning in Indianapolis and says the two greats are "very, very similar" with their approach and preparation.

Arians had high praise for how the two former on-field rivals get ready for a game.

"I used to call Peyton a piranha because if I had a 20-minute meeting, I'd have to have an hour and a half worth of shit just to keep him occupied. And the poor other quarterbacks, they couldn't take notes fast enough," he said. "But Tom's the exact same way. Their attention to detail is unbelievable."

Brady has said in the past that he has no interest in heading to the coaching side when his playing career is over. He has his own business selling workout gear, apparel and food that could keep him busy after he hangs up the cleats.

The six-time Super Bowl champion shows no signs that his career will be ending soon and he has once again earned a ticket to the playoffs, this time with a new team. The Bucs defeated the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card round and will face the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional round on Sunday.

Brady has previously expressed that he wants to play until he's 45 and says, "when I suck, I'll retire," which has not happened yet.