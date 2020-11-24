It's another primetime loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but don't expect to see any changing of roles or duties within the team's offensive coaching staff. They're now 1-3 in evening games this season, with three-quarters of their losses for the season coming after sunset. Their latest was a 27-24 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, sending them to 7-4 on the season and setting them back in their bid to chase down the first place New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Bruce Arians doesn't see any widespread issues with the team's offense though, with the play-calling being one of the least of his worries.

"I thought [offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich] called a good ballgame," Arians told media after the game, via Pro Football Talk. "We just have to execute better."

Tom Brady finished the evening completing just 26 of his 48 passes for 216 passing yards and two interceptions to his two touchdowns -- finishing with a passer rating of 62.5. For Arians part, the struggles had nothing to do with Leftwich.

"When guys are open, we have to hit them and we can't misread coverage. We have to protect a little bit better when we do have guys deep and let [Tom Brady] hit that guy instead of having that pressure that cost us an interception. As a collective, everybody has got to play better."

Arians makes a fair point, considering, even with the loss, the Buccaneers are ranked sixth in the league in points scored weekly, averaging 29.1 per contest. That's a huge nod to what Leftwich is able to dial up on a regular basis, and it's why Arians isn't going to rock that boat simply because of Monday's loss. That said, they'll need to sharpen their knives going forward if they're to overtake the Saints for the NFC South title.

Things won't get any easier for Arians and Brady in Week 12 either, as they ready for a tango with reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs.

"This was a big one and the next one's even bigger," said Arians. "So I think each and every one is going to be huge the whole rest of the way."