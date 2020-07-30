Watch Now: COVID-19 Concerns Ahead Of 2020 NFL Season ( 2:06 )

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the teams that drew the ire of the NFLPA earlier this offseason, when executive director DeMaurice Smith said that unscheduled team workouts in groups could hurt the NFL's chances of finishing an entire season in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Players like quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Cameron Brate were just a few of the players who took part in these workouts, and the latter actually ended up testing positive for the coronavirus. His fiancée started exhibiting symptoms first, and he then later contracted the virus as well.

Despite this, Brate called the Buccaneers' workouts a "calculated risk," and believes that those gatherings aren't any different from electing to play this season.

"There's really no difference between the summer workouts and now -- there's no vaccine or anything," Brate said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. "Everyone's pretty much dealing with the same risk calculation that they have to make for them and their families.

"Everyone's entitled to make their own decision, of what's best for them and those closest with them. I've seen people across the league decide to opt out. Sometimes, you'll read the comments and there will be a lot of negative stuff about their decision. And that's super discouraging to see, because how can you fault someone for putting their health and their family's health first?"

Brate said that his teammates tried to avoid exposing each other to the virus during their team workouts this summer, and that they weren't blatantly trying to downplay the pandemic.

"We just tried to avoid the risk of exposure to each other as much as possible," Brate said. "We weren't huddling up, we weren't hugging each other or anything like that. We were just having a little catch outside so it was kind of a calculated risk, I would say, that we took in that regard. We did the best we could to try to maintain social distance and really not have too much close interactions with one another."

Brate also said he would have never known he had been infected himself had his fiancée not tested positive

"I will say -- the scary thing is, if she hadn't tested positive, I kinda would've gone on with my life as normal and potentially infected other people," Brate said. "So that was kind of the main takeaway for me, was just how scary that possibility was. I think that's potentially the case for a lot of people as well."

Earlier this week, the NFLPA announced that there have been 21 positives in the testing conducted as part of the training camp reporting process. Rookies, injured players and quarterbacks were allowed to start reporting last week, while veterans from most teams began reporting to camp on Tuesday.

As the week has progressed, more and more players have announced that they will be opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to the pandemic. To keep up with who will pass on playing this year, check out CBS Sports' opt-out tracker here.