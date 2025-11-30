The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both dealing with quarterback injuries heading into their Week 13 matchup during the 2025 NFL season. It's confirmed Kyler Murray won't suit up because he's still on injured reserve, but Bucs star Baker Mayfield is trending towards starting despite a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder. The Cardinals are in the conversation for the No. 1 pick, while the Bucs hope to get back to the postseason for a sixth year in a row.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Buccaneers consensus odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Where to bet on Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Buccaneers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers betting preview

Odds: Bucs -3.5, over/under 44.5

These numbers could shift once Mayfield's status is confirmed. The Buccaneers are also set to get running back Bucky Irving back, and had Chris Godwin on the field last week. This offense will be nearly intact if Mayfield plays, and Tampa Bay has shown it can put up big numbers when healthy. The Bucs are 5-6 ATS and 6-5 to the Over, while Arizona is also 5-6 ATS. The Cardinals are 7-4 to the Over on the year.

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers SGP

Bucs -3,5 (-105)

Over 44.5 (-115)

Cardinals Over 16.5 points team total (-225)

Final odds: +355 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $355)

Model's Cardinals vs. Buccaneers score prediction, picks

The model sees the Buccaneers winning comfortably here, with Tampa Bay covering the 3-point spread in 65% of simulations and wins outright in 68% of simulations. The Over hits on 44 in 58% of simulations.

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers score prediction: Buccaneers 28, Cardinals 20

