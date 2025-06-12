Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has made a subtle but significant change for the upcoming NFL season. Moving forward, Godwin's name will include a "Jr." in honor of his late father.

Godwin recently penned a thoughtful message about his father and his decision to alter his name via social media. In the following message, Godwin alluded to his actions being a pseudo Father's Day present for his father.

"As I kid I enjoyed an amazing relationship with my dad, Rod Christopher Godwin, Sr. From youth football through high school, I always knew that he was there because I would hear him yelling in support of his son. He instilled in me early that I could achieve anything I wanted if I worked hard enough and treated people with respect. I always appreciated and valued the immeasurable impact he had on my life, and I made sure to let him know that every day, not just on Father's Day. I lost my Pops in January of 2024, and Father's Day last year was a time of reflection and introspection. "This year, Father's Day represents a full circle moment in my life journey as I get to celebrate being a first-time dad with my son, Ace. Fatherhood has already been an unbelievable experience and has changed me in so many ways. I can only hope that Ace feels the same way about me as I do about my dad. "As a professional athlete, you are always recognized for the name on the front of your jersey, but I also play for the name that's printed on the back. That's why I have chosen to add 'Jr.' to my name in honor of the man who gave so unselfishly of himself to others and helped mold me into who I am today. "Love you, Pops!"

It goes without saying that Godwin made his father proud. Still just 29 years old, Godwin has enjoyed a highly-successful career that includes a Pro Bowl berth and four seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. In 2020, Godwin reached the pinnacle of his professional when he helped the Buccaneers defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Along with having a memorable career, Godwin (who is working his way back from a serious leg injury that prematurely ended his 2024 season) has enjoyed a prolific partnership with Mike Evans, who made NFL history last year by becoming the first player to start his career with 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

"When me and Mike are done, long gone from the organization, I think we're going to look back on this time and say it was rare to have what we had," Godwin recently told The Athletic.