The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their top wide receivers for this week and possibly longer. On Tuesday, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reported that Chris Godwin fractured his left index finger making a touchdown catch against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and it was an issue that required surgery. He will reportedly miss Monday night's game against the New York Giants, but could potentially return for the Buccaneers' Week 9 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin has already missed three games this season due to injury, but is actually coming off of his best performance of the year. In the 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday, Godwin caught all nine of his targets for 88 yards and one touchdown. This is the play in which Godwin reportedly fractured his index finger:

The fourth-year wideout has caught 25 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. It's not likely that he will match his 86-reception, 1,333-yard, nine-touchdown campaign he recorded last year. Scotty Miller is actually the Bucs' leading receiver, as he has caught 22 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns. With Antonio Brown on his way to Tampa, there will be even more mouths for Tom Brady to feed in this offense. Still, Godwin has been one of Brady's favorite targets, as he is tied with Mike Evans for the most receptions on the team this season with 25.

With Godwin out, it's possible Evans will have a chance to get back on track. The three-time Pro Bowler has caught just three passes for 47 yards over the past two games, and has been targeted by Brady just four times during that span. As the Buccaneers are scheduled to take on a one-win Giants team this week, Bruce Arians could make it a point to get his superstar wideout going with a big performance against a lowly defense.