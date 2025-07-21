The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. as the team opens training camp this week. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Godwin will miss the start of training camp as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury he suffered in 2024.

Per Stroud, Godwin will be present at Bucs training camp but won't be participating in any team activities this week. It's unclear just how much of training camp Godwin will miss and if the injury will require a spot on the team's PUP list.

Godwin suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens. It was later determined that it was a dislocated ankle and Godwin ultimately underwent surgery. Godwin ended up missing the remainder of the 2024 season as a result.

Godwin, who has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Bucs, signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension to remain with the franchise this past offseason. This came after Godwin tallied three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons prior to having his 2024 campaign cut short due to injury.

The Bucs do have a fair amount of depth at the wide receiver position even with Godwin on the shelf to begin training camp. All-Pro Mike Evans continues to be one of the league's best at the position after racking up 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns on 74 receptions in 2024.

In addition, Jalen McMillan caught eight touchdown passes as a rookie last season, while Tampa Bay selected former Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. If Godwin misses extended time, it's likely that McMillan and Egbuka will rise up the depth chart.