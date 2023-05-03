The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't trading Devin White, even though the linebacker is dissatisfied with his contract. White hasn't been at the voluntary portion of offseason workouts and the Buccaneers can't comment on whether he'll show up for the mandatory portion of minicamp.

About his contract? That's a different story.

"He gets paid $11 million this year. Those are champagne problems," Buccaneers co-defensive coordinator Larry Foote said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "It's money. It's money. So, looking at the guaranteed money, you know, he wants his money now."

White is owed $11.706 million this season, the fifth-year player option on his rookie deal which is guaranteed. He's looking for a long-term deal, and is also reportedly upset with his current situation in Tampa Bay. He has the most quarterback hits (55) and sacks (20.5) for inside linebackers since 2019 -- also ranking first in fumble recoveries (nine).

White and Brian Urlacher are the only players with 400-plus tackles and 20-plus sacks in their first four seasons this century. Despite his talent against the run and getting to the quarterback, White has allowed a 90.1 passer rating and 79.7% completion rate when opposing quarterbacks target him.

Tampa Bay is in a precarious position with White, as the Buccaneers did bring back Lavonte David to have another season with him and White together at linebacker. They want White back as soon as possible.

"But he's got to understand, the organization, they're preparing for next year so we've got to meet somewhere in the middle," Foote said. "I don't know how it's going to play out. They picked up his fifth-year option. It came across yesterday, a lot of players, they don't get that option. But it's money and I understand that. Like I said, he's not the first and he's not going to be the last. It's part of the game."